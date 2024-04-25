PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 74.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 116.93% to Rs 15.38 croreNet profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rose 74.07% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 116.93% to Rs 15.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 80.38% to Rs 8.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 76.07% to Rs 50.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
