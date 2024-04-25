Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 74.07% in the March 2024 quarter

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 74.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 116.93% to Rs 15.38 crore

Net profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rose 74.07% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 116.93% to Rs 15.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.38% to Rs 8.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 76.07% to Rs 50.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.387.09 117 50.4828.67 76 OPM %20.6826.09 -22.2122.71 - PBDT3.211.95 65 11.696.52 79 PBT3.121.88 66 11.366.34 79 NP2.351.35 74 8.464.69 80

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

