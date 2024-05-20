Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poddar Pigments standalone net profit rises 17.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Poddar Pigments standalone net profit rises 17.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 13.09% to Rs 97.91 crore

Net profit of Poddar Pigments rose 17.45% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.09% to Rs 97.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.41% to Rs 28.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.32% to Rs 369.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 340.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales97.9186.58 13 369.01340.67 8 OPM %12.2411.61 -10.6611.09 - PBDT13.7011.40 20 45.5843.09 6 PBT11.909.83 21 38.8636.89 5 NP8.757.45 17 28.8227.34 5

