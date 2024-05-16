Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 45.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 45.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.25% to Rs 161.59 crore

Net profit of Pokarna rose 45.09% to Rs 15.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 161.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 161.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.75% to Rs 87.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.20% to Rs 687.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 725.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales161.59161.18 0 687.61725.32 -5 OPM %25.3719.57 -30.4923.45 - PBDT34.9123.78 47 182.19133.54 36 PBT23.7413.67 74 139.6293.15 50 NP15.5110.69 45 87.3665.81 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 710.31% in the December 2023 quarter

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 9.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Infosys consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Angel One consolidated net profit rises 27.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 32.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit declines 27.16% in the March 2024 quarter

JM Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 1000.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Grovy India standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 125.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story