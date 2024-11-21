Polling for Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand concludes peacefully

The Election Commission has announced that polling for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand concluded peacefully yesterday (20 November), with both states witnessing an impressive voter turnout that surpassed the 2019 elections. Maharashtra recorded 65.02% voter turnout, while Jharkhand saw 68.45% of voters casting their ballots.

In Maharashtra, Kolhapur District reported the highest turnout in the state at 76.25%. Similarly, in Jharkhand, Jamtara District led with a turnout of 77.29%. The polling in Maharashtra covered all 288 Assembly Constituencies in a single phase, whereas Jharkhand conducted the second phase of polling across 38 Assembly Constituencies.

Despite efforts by the Election Commission to encourage voter participation, urban centers in Maharashtra, such as Mumbai, Pune, and Thane, continued to report low turnout.

Meanwhile bye-polls were also held in 15 Assembly Constituencies and one Parliamentary Constituency yesterday.

The counting of votes for Maharashtra and Jharkhand is scheduled to take place on 23 November 2024.

