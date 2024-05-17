Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 16.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.21% to Rs 378.07 crore

Net profit of Poly Medicure rose 16.24% to Rs 68.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.21% to Rs 378.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 306.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.05% to Rs 258.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 179.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.36% to Rs 1375.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1115.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

378.07306.851375.801115.2325.5527.1226.0423.80108.6689.94408.20294.6692.4675.16344.27237.4968.3658.81258.26179.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News