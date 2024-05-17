Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 16.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 16.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.21% to Rs 378.07 crore

Net profit of Poly Medicure rose 16.24% to Rs 68.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.21% to Rs 378.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 306.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.05% to Rs 258.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 179.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.36% to Rs 1375.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1115.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales378.07306.85 23 1375.801115.23 23 OPM %25.5527.12 -26.0423.80 - PBDT108.6689.94 21 408.20294.66 39 PBT92.4675.16 23 344.27237.49 45 NP68.3658.81 16 258.26179.28 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Pithampur Poly Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Volumes soar at Poly Medicure Ltd counter

Poly Medicure Board OKs to raise upto Rs 800 cr

Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 51.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reports standalone net profit of Rs 145.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SVA India consolidated net profit rises 170.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 45.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Japan Nikkei falls on profit taking

Barometers trun rangebound; metal shares rally for 6th day

United Nations Sees Indian Economy Expanding By 6.9% This Year

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story