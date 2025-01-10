Poly Medicure enters into JV agreement with AMPIN C&I Power

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
To set up solar power project for captive consumption

Poly Medicure has entered into a joint venture agreement with AMPIN C&I Power for the purpose of setting up a Solar Power Project, which will be set up to supply power to the Company as a captive generating plant for Company's manufacturing facility, in Haryana, India.

Pursuant to the said JV Agreement, the proposed JV Company will be 26% owned by Poly Medicure and 74% owned by AMPIN C&I Power.

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

