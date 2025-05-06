Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 33.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 33.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 24.93% to Rs 6985.80 crore

Net profit of Polycab India rose 33.09% to Rs 726.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 546.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.93% to Rs 6985.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5591.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.22% to Rs 2019.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1784.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.22% to Rs 22408.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18039.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6985.805591.90 25 22408.3118039.44 24 OPM %14.6813.62 -13.2113.81 - PBDT1040.92790.98 32 2998.952604.34 15 PBT960.56725.26 32 2700.852359.30 14 NP726.67546.00 33 2019.991784.05 13

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

