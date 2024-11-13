Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit declines 21.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 4.59% to Rs 16.40 crore

Net profit of Polymechplast Machines declined 21.54% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.59% to Rs 16.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.4015.68 5 OPM %5.187.21 -PBDT1.031.15 -10 PBT0.800.92 -13 NP0.510.65 -22

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

