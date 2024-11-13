Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit declines 21.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.59% to Rs 16.40 crore

Net profit of Polymechplast Machines declined 21.54% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.59% to Rs 16.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.16.4015.685.187.211.031.150.800.920.510.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News