Aveer Foods standalone net profit rises 286.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.05% to Rs 26.33 croreNet profit of Aveer Foods rose 286.84% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.05% to Rs 26.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales26.3323.29 13 OPM %9.196.70 -PBDT2.391.18 103 PBT1.530.38 303 NP1.470.38 287
