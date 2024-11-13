Aveer Foods standalone net profit rises 286.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.05% to Rs 26.33 crore

Net profit of Aveer Foods rose 286.84% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.05% to Rs 26.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.26.3323.299.196.702.391.181.530.381.470.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News