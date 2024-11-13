Unichem Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 30.49 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.20% to Rs 462.16 crore

Net profit of Unichem Laboratories reported to Rs 30.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.20% to Rs 462.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 415.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.462.16415.6312.452.1161.537.5732.99-21.8830.49-24.49

