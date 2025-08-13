Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MRF Ltd drops for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
MRF Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 139655, down 0.63% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 24617.4. The Sensex is at 80516.5, up 0.35%.MRF Ltd has eased around 6.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23856.6, up 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2315 shares today, compared to the daily average of 6174 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.73 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

