Pearl Polymers jumps after strong Q1 performance

Pearl Polymers surged 5.30% to Rs 33.36 after posting a sharp turnaround in its June quarter earnings.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 2.89 crore in Q1 FY26, up 124% from Rs 1.29 crore in Q1 FY25, and a reversal from a net loss of Rs 4.43 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 4.92 crore, down 7.69% YoY from Rs 5.33 crore, though it slipped 21% from Rs 6.23 crore in Q4 FY25. Other income rose 42.95% YoY to Rs 4.46 crore from Rs 3.12 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 1.51 crore in Q4 FY25.