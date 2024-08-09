Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Albert David standalone net profit declines 19.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 2.82% to Rs 89.36 crore

Net profit of Albert David declined 19.80% to Rs 18.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.82% to Rs 89.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales89.3691.95 -3 OPM %0.9814.13 -PBDT23.8531.04 -23 PBT22.0629.19 -24 NP18.8423.49 -20

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

