Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rudra Ecovation slides after CFO Sebestian Joseph resigns

Rudra Ecovation slides after CFO Sebestian Joseph resigns

Image
Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rudra Ecovation slipped 2.03% to Rs 41.97 after the company informed that Sebestian Joseph, chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, has tendered his resignation with immediate effect.

According to an exchange filing, Joseph resigned from his position due to personal reasons. The company stated that there were no other material reasons for his resignation beyond those outlined in his resignation letter. Sebestian Joseph's resignation took effect on 01 March 2025.

The official announcement was made on Saturday, 01 March 2025.

Rudra Ecovation is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling cotton, polyester yarn and knitted clothes.

The company reported standalone net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 0.51 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 39.2% YoY to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

As of 03 March 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 474.40 crore on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MIC Electronics hits the floor after COO Venumuddala Vivek Reddy resigns

Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 9.32% in Jan-24 compared 9.25% in Dec-24

Angel One Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Astrazeneca Pharma gains after receiving approval from CDSO to import Durvalumab solution.

Som Distilleries to set up greenfield brewery in Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story