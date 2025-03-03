Rudra Ecovation slides after CFO Sebestian Joseph resigns

Rudra Ecovation slipped 2.03% to Rs 41.97 after the company informed that Sebestian Joseph, chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, has tendered his resignation with immediate effect.

According to an exchange filing, Joseph resigned from his position due to personal reasons. The company stated that there were no other material reasons for his resignation beyond those outlined in his resignation letter. Sebestian Joseph's resignation took effect on 01 March 2025.

The official announcement was made on Saturday, 01 March 2025.

Rudra Ecovation is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling cotton, polyester yarn and knitted clothes.

The company reported standalone net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 0.51 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 39.2% YoY to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

As of 03 March 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 474.40 crore on the BSE.

