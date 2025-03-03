Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Services exports up 12% on year, record 5.78% slide on month in Jan-25

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest update that during January 2025, services exports came in at US$ 34.72 billion, up 12% on year while services imports rose by 12.6% (y-o-y) to US$ 16.70 billion. Exports and imports fell 5.78% and 6% respectively on monthly basis though. Net services export earnings also tanked by 5.53% on month to US$ 18.02 billion during the month.

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

