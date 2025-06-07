Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MCX gets Sebi's nod to launch electricity derivatives

MCX gets Sebi's nod to launch electricity derivatives

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) on Friday said it has received approval from markets regulator Sebi to launch electricity derivatives. The electricity derivatives contracts to be introduced by MCX will help power distribution companies, and large consumers to hedge against price volatility and manage price risks more effectively, by enhancing efficiency in the power market, the commodity bourse said in a statement. "These contracts will offer participants a reliable, transparent, and regulated platform to manage power price risks, which are becoming more dynamic due to renewables and market-based reforms," Praveena Rai, MD & CEO of MCX, said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI reschedules Aug MPC meet due to administrative exigencies

MIC Electronics bags LoA worth Rs 57 cr from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Kernex Microsystems JV bags Rs 183-cr KAVACH order from Western Railway

MCX receives SEBI approval to launch electricity derivatives

Mahindra EPC wins micro irrigation project worth Rs 4.32 cr

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story