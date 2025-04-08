Over Rs.33.65 lakh crore sanctioned to more than 52 crore MUDRA loan accounts in last ten years

On 10th successful year of Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana or PMMY, Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman has stated that PMMY was launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, with the mission of empowering hardworking micro-enterprises and first-generation entrepreneurs. Guided by the Prime Minister's vision of "Funding the Unfunded", the scheme extended collateral-free loans to bridge the gap in timely and affordable financing for small enterprises that faced significant challenges in accessing formal institutional credit. Highlighting PMMYs role in Empowering Millions and Fulfilling the Vision of Inclusive Growth, Union Minister of Finance remarked, With over Rs.33.65 lakh crore sanctioned to more than 52 crore MUDRA loan accounts, the scheme has proved to be an important milestone in giving wings to the aspirations of crores of entrepreneurs, particularly those belonging to marginal sections of society.

