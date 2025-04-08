Sobha gains after total sales value climbs 22% YoY in Q4

Sobha added 2.14% to Rs 1,118.10 after the company's total sales value jumped 22.1% to Rs 1,835 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,504 crore in Q4 FY24.

Average price realization jumped 4.91% YoY to Rs 11,781 per square feet in Q4 FY25. The realtors share in sales value stood at Rs 1,370.2 crore in Q4 FY25, 7% YoY and 9.62% QoQ.

In Q4 FY25, new sales area stood at 1.55 million square feet (sft), registering growth of 16.34% over Q4 FY24 and 53.31% over Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, the company launched two projects, with a total saleable area of 4.11 million square feet (mn sft.), SOBHA Madison Heights and SOBHA Hamptons offers combined saleable area of 3.67 million square feet, while Chartered Birdsong, offers a saleable area of 0.44 mn sft.

In FY25, the company recorded sales value of Rs 6,27,700 crore with a sold area of 4.68 million square feet and an average price of Rs 13,412 per square foot. Bangalore contributed 58.0% and Gurgaon 19.9% to the total.

Sobha is a real estate company. It offers international quality homes, and commercial and contractual projects. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 43.8% to Rs 21.69 crore on 78.7% increase in net sales to Rs 1,224.09 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

