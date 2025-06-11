Popular Vehicles gains on Maruti Suzuki's approval for new true value outlet in Bangalore

Popular Vehicles and Services rose 2.23% to Rs 130.55 after the firm has received a letter of intent from Maruti Suzuki India to established a new independent true value outlet for preowned vehicles in Bangalore, Karnataka.Shares of Maruti Suzuki India shed 0.31% to Rs 12,481 on the BSE.
The upcoming outlet will be located at Property No. 20/4, Bilekahalli Village, Begur Hobli, Bannerghatta Road, a prominent and well-connected area in Bangalore. This development represents a strategic move to expand our presence in Karnataka and also meet the growing demand for reliable, value-for-money mobility solutions in urban markets.
Spanning approximately 6,000 sq. ft., the new facility will have the capacity of covered display of up to 15 vehicles on-site. The facility is expected to be ready and start operations by the end of August 2025.
Naveen Philip, Promoter and MD, Popular Vehicles and Services said, We are excited to expand our relationship with Maruti Suzuki through the upcoming launch of a True Value outlet in Bangalore. This development complements our existing 3S Arena facility in the city and reflects our strong belief in the growth potential of Bangalores pre-owned car market. As one of Indias most vibrant automotive hubs, Bangalore presents a significant opportunity in the certified used car space.
This outlet will serve as a key destination for quality-assured preowned vehicles and further reinforces our broader strategy of expanding across both new and used vehicle segments. We remain committed to delivering a superior ownership experience built on trust, transparency, and service excellence.
Popular Vehicles and Services is in the business of sale and service of automobiles, spare parts, finance and insurance commission.
Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app