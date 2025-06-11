Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 62.92 points or 0.08% to 82,454.64. The Nifty 50 index rose 29.25 points or 0.12% to 25,132.70.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.34% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.39%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,064 shares rose and 794 shares fell. A total of 140 shares were unchanged.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 2,301.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,113.34 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 June 2025, provisional data showed.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Popular Vehicles and Services rose 2.35% after the company received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Maruti Suzuki India to establish a new independent True Value outlet for pre-owned vehicles in Bangalore, Karnataka.
Kaynes Technology India rose 0.78%. The companys wholly owned subsidiary, Kaynes Semicon, has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Fujitsu General Electronics (Fujitsu Electronics) to acquire production lines for power modules.
Anant Raj shed 0.47%. The companys board approved the reappointment of Aman Sarin as managing director, chief executive officer (CEO), and chief operating officer (COO) for five years with effect from 1st January 2026.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.02% to 6.286 from the previous close of 6.287.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.4925 compared with its close of 85.5700 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.28% to Rs 97,170.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.08% to 99.12.
The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.16% to 4.466.
Global Markets:
US Dow Jones futures were down 114 points, signaling a negative start for Wall Street.
Asian markets edged higher on Wednesday as optimism brewed over ongoing U.S.-China trade talks, which U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called "productive."
Both sides confirmed they have struck a trade agreement, following two days of negotiations in London. While U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent exited the talks, Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stayed back to iron out the final details. Talks may stretch into Wednesday if needed, according to Lutnick.
Back on Wall Street, the mood was upbeat. The Dow ticked up 0.25%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.55%, and the Nasdaq added 0.63%, marking a three-day winning streak for the latter two. Tech stocks led the charge, with chipmakers like Nvidia rallying after reports suggested Trump may ease export curbs on semiconductors to China.
All eyes now shift to U.S. CPI data due Wednesday, expected to show a slight uptick in Mays inflation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app