Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of IREDA approves allotment of 12.14 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
At meeting held on 11 June 2025

The Board of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency at its meeting held on 11 June 2025 has approved the allotment of 12,14,66,562 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the Issue price of Rs 165.14 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 155.14 per equity share, (which includes a discount of Rs 8.69, i.e., 5% on the floor price, as determined in terms of SEBI ICDR Regulations), aggregating to Rs 2,005.90 crore.

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares under the QIP, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 26,87,76,47,060 crore consisting of 2,68,77,64,706 equity shares to Rs 28,09,23,12,680 crore consisting of 2,80,92,31,268 equity shares each.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

