Texmaco Rail rises after securing Rs 44-cr order from MRVC

Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 2.19% to Rs 182.05 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 44.04 crore from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC).

The contract involves the supply, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of traction transformers, sectioning posts (SPs), and associated works for the third and fourth lines of the Central Railway. The project, encompassing a 1X25 kV 110/25 kV traction substation (TSS) with 40/56 MVA AC traction transformers and two sectioning posts, is slated for completion within 18 months.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company, with products including railway freight wagons, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structures for infrastructure industry, locomotive components and locomotive shells, railway bridges, steel castings, pressure vessels, etc.