Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anant Raj board approves Aman Sarin's reappointment as MD

Anant Raj board approves Aman Sarin's reappointment as MD

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Anant Raj said that its board has approved the re-appointment of Aman Sarin as managing director (MD) for the five years with effect from 1st January 2026.

Meanwhile, the company's board has also reappointed Aman Sarin as whole-time tirector & chief executive officer (CEO) for 5 years, effective 1 January 2026.

Further, the board also reappointed Ashim Sarin as whole-time director & chief operating officer (COO) for 5-year term starting 1 January 2026.

Anant Raj is a diversified real estate company focused on developing IT parks, hospitality projects, data centers, office complexes, shopping malls, and residential projects in India. The company has a strong presence in Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other parts of the NCR region.

The company reported 51.5% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 118.64 crore on a 22.2% rise in net sales to Rs 540.65 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Shares of Anant Raj rose 0.23% to Rs 578.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of IREDA approves allotment of 12.14 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

INR extends upside

World Bank retains India's FY26 growth at 6.3% amid global uncertainties

Stock Alert: Popular Vehicle & Services, Kaynes Tech, Man Infra, HCL Tech

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story