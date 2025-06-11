Anant Raj board approves Aman Sarin's reappointment as MD

Anant Raj said that its board has approved the re-appointment of Aman Sarin as managing director (MD) for the five years with effect from 1st January 2026.

Further, the board also reappointed Ashim Sarin as whole-time director & chief operating officer (COO) for 5-year term starting 1 January 2026.

Anant Raj is a diversified real estate company focused on developing IT parks, hospitality projects, data centers, office complexes, shopping malls, and residential projects in India. The company has a strong presence in Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other parts of the NCR region.