Anant Raj board approves Aman Sarin's reappointment as MD

Anant Raj said that its board has approved the re-appointment of Aman Sarin as managing director (MD) for the five years with effect from 1st January 2026.
Meanwhile, the company's board has also reappointed Aman Sarin as whole-time tirector & chief executive officer (CEO) for 5 years, effective 1 January 2026.
Further, the board also reappointed Ashim Sarin as whole-time director & chief operating officer (COO) for 5-year term starting 1 January 2026.
Anant Raj is a diversified real estate company focused on developing IT parks, hospitality projects, data centers, office complexes, shopping malls, and residential projects in India. The company has a strong presence in Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other parts of the NCR region.
The company reported 51.5% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 118.64 crore on a 22.2% rise in net sales to Rs 540.65 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.
Shares of Anant Raj rose 0.23% to Rs 578.45 on the BSE.
