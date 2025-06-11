Lumel SA inks 5 million contract with Germany-based energy company

To supply advanced electronic devices

Rishabh Instruments announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Lumel SA, has signed a significant contract with a leading Germany based company operating in the energy sector. The contract, valued at 5 million (~ Rs 50 crore), covers the supply of advanced electronic devices that will play a critical role in supporting industrial automation initiatives within the energy industry.

This agreement is valid through the end of 2026, with strong potential for extension based on performance and evolving project needs. This strategic partnership stems from several months of collaborative development and engineering efforts between the teams at Lumel SA and the German company. The resulting products are tailored solutions, engineered to address the specific technical and operational requirements of the energy sector.