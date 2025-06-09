Sagar International standalone net profit rises 106.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 32.37% to Rs 2.11 crore

Net profit of Sagar International rose 106.67% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 32.37% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 218.18% to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 6.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.