Sagar International standalone net profit rises 106.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sagar International standalone net profit rises 106.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 32.37% to Rs 2.11 crore

Net profit of Sagar International rose 106.67% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 32.37% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 218.18% to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 6.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.113.12 -32 6.155.29 16 OPM %-13.277.05 -10.7314.37 - PBDT0.610.23 165 1.930.79 144 PBT0.480.15 220 1.470.46 220 NP0.310.15 107 1.050.33 218

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

