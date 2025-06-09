Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India launches National Critical Mineral Mission

India launches National Critical Mineral Mission

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, on Friday, inaugurated the Critical Mineral Seminar and launched the National Critical Mineral Mission or NCMM Outreach Forum under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM). In his keynote address, the Minister emphasized the strategic significance of critical minerals for Indias clean energy transition, defence preparedness, digital economy, and advanced manufacturing sectors. He called for enhanced collaboration among government agencies, industry, research institutions, and startups to build a resilient, self-reliant critical minerals ecosystem. Kishan Reddy underlined that the Outreach Forum would serve as a vital platform to foster innovation, attract investments, and promote sustainable development, aligning with Indias vision of becoming a global hub for critical mineral processing and technology. The Ministry of Mines presented an update on the progress of mission activities, including recent auctions, centre of excellence scheme, etc. The conference was attended by about 200 delegates, including private/ public companies, State Governments, R&D centres, academia, international financing agencies such as ADB, World Bank, and GoI agencies.

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

