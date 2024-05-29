Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Porwal Auto Components reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Porwal Auto Components reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 6.30% to Rs 33.34 crore

Net profit of Porwal Auto Components reported to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.30% to Rs 33.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.11% to Rs 146.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales33.3435.58 -6 146.39140.61 4 OPM %8.370.62 -8.255.45 - PBDT2.38-0.52 LP 10.154.93 106 PBT1.16-1.09 LP 4.36-1.03 LP NP1.16-1.09 LP 3.85-1.03 LP

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

