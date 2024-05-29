Shrydus Industries standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.99% to Rs 1.50 croreNet profit of Shrydus Industries declined 58.33% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 53.99% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 73.33% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 9.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News