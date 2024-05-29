Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shrydus Industries standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Shrydus Industries standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 53.99% to Rs 1.50 crore

Net profit of Shrydus Industries declined 58.33% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 53.99% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.33% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 9.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.503.26 -54 9.459.29 2 OPM %3.333.37 -5.502.91 - PBDT0.050.12 -58 0.520.29 79 PBT0.050.12 -58 0.520.29 79 NP0.050.12 -58 0.520.30 73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shrydus Industries standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

MCX inks MoU with JFX to enhance development activities

Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 22.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 207.18% in the December 2023 quarter

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Timex Group India standalone net profit declines 68.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Consolidated Finvest &amp; Holdings standalone net profit declines 94.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit declines 24.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit rises 395.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story