Timex Group India standalone net profit declines 68.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 10.50% to Rs 92.06 crore

Net profit of Timex Group India declined 68.38% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 92.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.20% to Rs 20.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.25% to Rs 418.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 383.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales92.0683.31 11 418.91383.45 9 OPM %10.539.07 -7.739.98 - PBDT10.296.39 61 31.3433.27 -6 PBT9.385.54 69 27.7629.67 -6 NP7.0822.39 -68 20.8446.52 -55

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

