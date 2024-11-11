Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pound speculators net long position at around 4-month low

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Large currency speculators further reduced net long position in the Pound futures to its lowest level in over four months, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 45084 contracts in the data reported through November 05, 2024. This was a weekly decrease of 21272 net contracts.

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

