Pound speculators net long positions at 5-week high

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Large currency speculators continue to increase net long position in the Pound futures, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 108078 contracts in the data reported through September 03, 2024. This was a weekly increase of 18147 net contracts and at its highest level in 5 weeks.

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

