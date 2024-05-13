Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 56.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 56.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.05% to Rs 42.12 crore

Net profit of Iris Clothings rose 56.50% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.05% to Rs 42.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.82% to Rs 12.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 121.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales42.1237.59 12 121.92113.00 8 OPM %16.8113.99 -21.5917.17 - PBDT6.134.36 41 22.5816.51 37 PBT4.543.06 48 16.4911.21 47 NP3.492.23 57 12.218.26 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 151.90% in the December 2023 quarter

S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 33.13% in the December 2023 quarter

TCNS Clothing Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.62 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Zodiac Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.72 crore in the December 2023 quarter

CRISIL revises outlook on TCNS Clothing's ratings to 'stable' from 'positive'

Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 35.01% in the March 2024 quarter

TCI Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pentokey Organy (India) standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Japan Nikkei falls 0.13% on profit taking

Nifty slides below 22,000; European Mkt opens higher

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story