Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 56.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.05% to Rs 42.12 crore

Net profit of Iris Clothings rose 56.50% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.05% to Rs 42.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.82% to Rs 12.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 121.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

