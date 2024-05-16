Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.66%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.66%

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended up 1.66% at 33668.45 today. The index has gained 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mphasis Ltd rose 4.25%, Tech Mahindra Ltd added 2.62% and LTIMindtree Ltd gained 2.62%. The Nifty IT index has soared 20.00% over last one year compared to the 23.22% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 1.63% and Nifty Media index gained 1.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.92% to close at 22403.85 while the SENSEX increased 0.93% to close at 73663.72 today.

First Published: May 16 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

