Power Finance Corporation Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 409.7, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 247.09% in last one year as compared to a 25.43% rally in NIFTY and a 14.43% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 409.7, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 21963.8. The Sensex is at 72337.95, down 0.39%.Power Finance Corporation Ltd has gained around 3.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20686.75, down 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 172.52 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 410.8, down 0.5% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd jumped 247.09% in last one year as compared to a 25.43% rally in NIFTY and a 14.43% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 9.91 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News