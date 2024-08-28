Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid acquires Bhadla-III Power Transmission

Power Grid acquires Bhadla-III Power Transmission

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power Grid Corporation of India, pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding, has on 28 August 2024, acquired Bhadla-III Power Transmission, the Project SPV to establish Additional Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from Bhadla-III PS as Part of Rajasthan REZ Phase-III Scheme (20 GW), on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator i.e. REC Power Development and Consultancy.

The project comprises of augmentation of transformation capacity and associated bays extension works at existing Bhadla-III substation, Rajasthan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SBI raises Rs 7,500 cr via tier 2 bonds to meet regulatory needs, others

With 1 more ship, LNG under new pacts to be imported from 2026: Gail

SC-appointed SIT on black money asks probe agencies to coordinate with ED

Kolkata case LIVE news: 16 days have passed since CBI took over, where is justice, asks CM Mamata

Doc safety meet: Centre asks states to hold night patrols, control access

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story