Power Grid acquires Bhadla-III Power Transmission

Power Grid Corporation of India, pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding, has on 28 August 2024, acquired Bhadla-III Power Transmission, the Project SPV to establish Additional Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from Bhadla-III PS as Part of Rajasthan REZ Phase-III Scheme (20 GW), on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator i.e. REC Power Development and Consultancy.

The project comprises of augmentation of transformation capacity and associated bays extension works at existing Bhadla-III substation, Rajasthan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News