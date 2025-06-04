Power Grid acquires MEL Power Transmission under TBCB route

Power Grid Corporation of India, pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under Tariff based competitive bidding, has on 04 June 2025 acquired MEL Power Transmission, the Project SPV to establish Transmission System for evacuation of power from Mahan Energen Limited Generating Station in Madhya Pradesh, on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis from the Bid Process Coordinator - PFC Consulting (PFCCL).

