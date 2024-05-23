Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 3.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 3.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 2.33% to Rs 11978.11 crore

Net profit of Power Grid Corporation of India declined 3.62% to Rs 4166.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4322.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.33% to Rs 11978.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12263.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.99% to Rs 15573.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15419.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.57% to Rs 45843.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45581.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11978.1112263.72 -2 45843.1045581.28 1 OPM %82.8488.31 -85.7586.43 - PBDT8383.828649.29 -3 31609.2231035.00 2 PBT5124.805335.30 -4 18513.9517701.62 5 NP4166.334322.87 -4 15573.1615419.74 1

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

