Indo Amines consolidated net profit declines 46.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Indo Amines declined 46.76% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 253.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 234.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.72% to Rs 42.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.14% to Rs 943.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 945.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

