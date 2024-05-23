Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Amines consolidated net profit declines 46.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Indo Amines consolidated net profit declines 46.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 7.96% to Rs 253.24 crore

Net profit of Indo Amines declined 46.76% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 253.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 234.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.72% to Rs 42.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.14% to Rs 943.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 945.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales253.24234.57 8 943.64945.01 0 OPM %6.8913.22 -8.429.22 - PBDT16.8327.75 -39 73.3174.10 -1 PBT12.5223.31 -46 58.0656.79 2 NP9.1217.13 -47 42.8140.88 5

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

