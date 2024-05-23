Home / Markets / Capital Market News / I G Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 76.30% in the March 2024 quarter

I G Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 76.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 8.43% to Rs 553.98 crore

Net profit of I G Petrochemicals declined 76.30% to Rs 9.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.43% to Rs 553.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 604.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.25% to Rs 39.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 200.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.77% to Rs 2099.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2352.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales553.98604.98 -8 2099.072352.33 -11 OPM %4.7210.51 -5.0213.51 - PBDT25.9362.94 -59 105.52315.72 -67 PBT11.2550.70 -78 53.41268.31 -80 NP9.0438.15 -76 39.51200.02 -80

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

