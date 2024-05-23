I G Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 76.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.43% to Rs 553.98 croreNet profit of I G Petrochemicals declined 76.30% to Rs 9.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.43% to Rs 553.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 604.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 80.25% to Rs 39.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 200.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.77% to Rs 2099.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2352.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
