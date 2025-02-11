Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 261, down 2.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.44% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% rally in NIFTY and a 17.73% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 261, down 2.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 23089. The Sensex is at 76320.65, down 1.28%.Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has eased around 9.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32109.9, down 2.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 129.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 132.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 262.15, down 2.91% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd tumbled 3.44% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% rally in NIFTY and a 17.73% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 16.5 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News