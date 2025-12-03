SC says illegal migrants have no rights in India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (2 December 2025) said that illegal immigrants and intruders have no legal right in India. It added that the country cannot extend benefits to those who enter unlawfully. The remarks came while hearing a plea on five missing Rohingya detainees. The bench said welfare must first support Indian citizens, though illegal migrants cannot be subjected to custodial torture.

The Court objected to Rohingyas being called refugees. It said the issue has long troubled northeastern and eastern states. The bench recalled its 2005 finding that Assam faced external aggression and internal disturbance due to illegal migration.