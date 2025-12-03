Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SC says illegal migrants have no rights in India

SC says illegal migrants have no rights in India

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday (2 December 2025) said that illegal immigrants and intruders have no legal right in India. It added that the country cannot extend benefits to those who enter unlawfully. The remarks came while hearing a plea on five missing Rohingya detainees. The bench said welfare must first support Indian citizens, though illegal migrants cannot be subjected to custodial torture.

The Court objected to Rohingyas being called refugees. It said the issue has long troubled northeastern and eastern states. The bench recalled its 2005 finding that Assam faced external aggression and internal disturbance due to illegal migration.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the petition, saying it sought sensitive details on deportation and diplomatic processes. The Court will resume the matter on December 16.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

