Jaykay Enterprises announces its listing on NSE

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Jaykay Enterprises today made its debut with a successful listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) under Stock symbol and ticker JAYKAY. The debut marks the beginning of an accelerated growth phase for the 143-year-old JK Organisation's advanced engineering and defense manufacturing vertical, positioning the company to scale its innovation, capacity, and global partnerships in the years ahead.

After ringing the bell, speaking on the company's market debut and outlook, Abhishek Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Jayjay Enterprises, said, Jaykay Enterprises' listing is a powerful step in building the company as a meaningful contributor to India's self-reliance mission across defence, aerospace & healthcare verticals, digital engineering, next generation manufacturing systems and enterprise grade General-AI platform. It reflects our confidence in the strong fundamentals of India's manufacturing future. We are building an organization where engineering depth, technology maturity, and innovation co-exist with disciplined governance and long-term value creation. This milestone enables us to accelerate investments into next-generation precision engineering, metal 3D printing, advanced composites, and digital intelligence platforms that will define the future of aerospace, defense manufacturing, Med-tech & digital services.

The company works closely with ADA, DRDL, NSTL, HAL, BEL, BDL, BrahMos, the Indian Navy, Indian Army, and Indian Air Forceunderlining its critical role in India's defense and strategic ecosystem.

The company is already in the midst of a major expansion cycle. A 400,000 sq. ft. advanced manufacturing hub is under construction at the Devanahalli Aerospace Park, set to become one of India's largest and most sophisticated centers for precision machining, additive manufacturing, and high-strength materials engineering.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

