Axis Bank Ltd spurts 0.5%, rises for fifth straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58899.25, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 55.92 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1270.4, up 0.3% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 11.64% in last one year as compared to a 11.42% jump in NIFTY and a 17.17% jump in the Nifty Bank index.