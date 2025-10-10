Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) climbs on Rs 102.78 crore order win

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) surged 4.46% to Rs 184.95 after the company secured two orders worth Rs 102.78 crore from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVNL) under the RDSS scheme.

The first order, valued at Rs 68.22 crore, is for Dungarpur Circle. The second, worth Rs 34.56 crore, is for Salumbar Circle. Both contracts involve supply, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of distribution infrastructure. The projects will be completed in 15 months.

These are PIGL's second and third consecutive orders from AVVNL under RDSS. The company said the repeat orders reflect its reliable performance in executing large power distribution projects.

Established in 1975, PIGL provides EPC and electrical contracting services across India. It has completed over 35 airport projects and electrified more than one lakh rural households.