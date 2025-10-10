Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) climbs on Rs 102.78 crore order win

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) climbs on Rs 102.78 crore order win

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) surged 4.46% to Rs 184.95 after the company secured two orders worth Rs 102.78 crore from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVNL) under the RDSS scheme.

The first order, valued at Rs 68.22 crore, is for Dungarpur Circle. The second, worth Rs 34.56 crore, is for Salumbar Circle. Both contracts involve supply, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of distribution infrastructure. The projects will be completed in 15 months.

These are PIGL's second and third consecutive orders from AVVNL under RDSS. The company said the repeat orders reflect its reliable performance in executing large power distribution projects.

Established in 1975, PIGL provides EPC and electrical contracting services across India. It has completed over 35 airport projects and electrified more than one lakh rural households.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) rose 40.11% to Rs 2.62 crore while net sales rose 62.15% to Rs 41.30 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

