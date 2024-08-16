Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 19.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Sales rise 12.56% to Rs 127.18 crore

Net profit of K.P. Energy rose 19.49% to Rs 18.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 127.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 112.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales127.18112.99 13 OPM %17.6118.60 -PBDT25.5819.49 31 PBT23.1417.48 32 NP18.2115.24 19

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

