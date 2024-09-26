Power Mech bags order worth Rs 227 crore from Gujaraj Mineral Development Corp

Power Mech Projects said that it has received an order worth Rs 226.66 crore from Gujaraj Mineral Development Corporation, a Government of Gujarat Enterprise, for providing comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) services.
As per the terms of the contract, the company would operate, maintain and repair 250 (2X125) MW power plant and all its equipment for power generation and transition lineup to 220KV switchyard and others related works for a period of 3 years.
Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated service in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators and balance of plant (BOP), civil works and operation and maintenance (O&M).
The company had reported 17.93% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.13 crore on a 16.44% increase in sales to Rs 1,007.39 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Shares of Power Mech Projects added 0.60% to Rs 6,659 on the BSE.
