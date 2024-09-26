Power Mech bags order worth Rs 227 crore from Gujaraj Mineral Development Corp

Power Mech Projects said that it has received an order worth Rs 226.66 crore from Gujaraj Mineral Development Corporation, a Government of Gujarat Enterprise, for providing comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) services.

As per the terms of the contract, the company would operate, maintain and repair 250 (2X125) MW power plant and all its equipment for power generation and transition lineup to 220KV switchyard and others related works for a period of 3 years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated service in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators and balance of plant (BOP), civil works and operation and maintenance (O&M).