Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Mech bags order worth Rs 227 crore from Gujaraj Mineral Development Corp

Power Mech bags order worth Rs 227 crore from Gujaraj Mineral Development Corp

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power Mech Projects said that it has received an order worth Rs 226.66 crore from Gujaraj Mineral Development Corporation, a Government of Gujarat Enterprise, for providing comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) services.

As per the terms of the contract, the company would operate, maintain and repair 250 (2X125) MW power plant and all its equipment for power generation and transition lineup to 220KV switchyard and others related works for a period of 3 years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated service in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators and balance of plant (BOP), civil works and operation and maintenance (O&M).

The company had reported 17.93% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.13 crore on a 16.44% increase in sales to Rs 1,007.39 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Shares of Power Mech Projects added 0.60% to Rs 6,659 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech wrap Sep 26: Meta Connect highlights, iPhone 15 sale, Lava O3 and more

LIVE: Will ensure development works stalled due to arrest are back on track, says Arvind Kejriwal

Google restricts creation of new accounts for Russian users, says report

CDSCO flags substandard batches in over 50 commonly prescribed drugs

Domestic Violence Act is applicable to every woman: Supreme Court

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story