Greenpanel Industries announced that the commissioning of a new MDF plant at its existing unit in the Tirupati district (Andhra Pradesh), with an installed capacity of 2,31,000 CBM per annum, has been successfully completed. The company has commenced trial production of the thin MDF range, with thicknesses ranging from 1.5 mm to 1.7 mm, as of today.

