Wipro partners with Nokia

Wipro announced a joint private wireless solution with Nokia to help enterprises scale their digital transformation.

This joint solution will provide enterprises with a more secure 5G private wireless network solution integrated with their operation infrastructure. The solution will bring greater reliability, mobility, connectivity speed, real-time access to business insights, and the ability to process high volumes of data with low latency. Through a dedicated wireless network, enterprises will be able to create an integrated private environment they can control to better manage their performance and mitigate security risks.

Nokia will provide the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and Modular Private Wireless (MPW) solutions inclusive of hardware and software. Wipro, with its 5G Def-i with Industry DOT and OTNxt platforms, will offer strategic guidance and industry insights for effective integration into the enterprise environment.

Jo Debecker, global head of Wipro FullStride Cloud, said, We are proud to partner with Nokia to address this pressing business need and to create a way for enterprises to leverage wireless private networks to digitize at speed and access real-time insights to realize their ambitions. By combining Nokias network expertise with Wipros strategic business, technology, and connectivity capabilities, we are enabling the promise of technology to drive impactful change and value.

Stephan Litjens, vice president of Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions, Nokia said, We are pleased to work with Wipro, a company that shares that vision, to provide a private secure 5G network solution that integrates seamlessly into enterprises' operation infrastructure and further scales their digital transformation. This partnership with Wipro will unlock new capabilities to help businesses in various sectors experience enhanced connectivity and AI-driven operational efficiencies, ushering them to the forefront of innovation.

Lourdes Charles, vice president, 5G Connectivity Services, Wipro Engineering Edge, said, This is a big step in Wipro Engineering Edges private 5G offering journey, which shows how Wipro continues to be at the forefront of innovation and connectivity with next-gen technology. The combined Wipro 5G Def-i, OTNxt and Industry DOT platforms will bond IT, OT and Nokia private network connectivity offering an end-to-end secure business operation solution to our customers. Working in collaboration with Nokia, we are excited to further fuel innovation for our customers in the market.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

The IT major's consolidated net profit rose 1.81% to Rs 2,694.2 crore despite of 1.38% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 22,205.1 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip fell 0.72% to end at Rs 532.20 on Monday, 26 February 2024.

