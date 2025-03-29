Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Mech Projects secures order of Rs 425 cr

Power Mech Projects secures order of Rs 425 cr

Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
From Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) (WoS of Adani Power)

Power Mech Projects has secured a Rs 425 crore (inclusive of applicable Taxes (except GST and BOCW Cess)) order from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) (a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power ), Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, for Execution of Civil works and Erection of Prefabricated Structural Steel for BTG unit 1 8- 2, Main powerhouse, Central control building, ESP, FGD and limestone handling system, Switch yard etc. including miscellaneous ancillary works and Raw water Reservoir (RWR) for Mirzapur (2 x 800 MW), Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP), Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

