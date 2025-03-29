Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ircon International JV bags RVNL project of Rs 872.69 cr

Ircon International JV bags RVNL project of Rs 872.69 cr

Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Ircon International (IRCON) through its Joint Venture with M/s SSNR Projects {i.e. IRCON- 70% and SSNR-30% (IRCON-SSNR JV)} has been awarded the Letter of Award (LOA) for the project floated by Rail Vikas Nigam.

The project entails Construction of Tunnel T1 from Chainage Km 33+160 To Km 34+400 And Tunnel 2 From Chainage Km 57+400 To Km 66+040 With Ballast Less Track And Works Related to Formation On Approaches of Such Tunnels In Connection With Construction of Electrified New BG Railway Line Between Mangliyagaon (Indore) to Budni Stations (198 Kms) of Ratlam Division And Bhopal Division Of Western Railway And West Central Railway Respectively In Madhya Pradesh State.

The value of the project is Rs 872.69 crore (Ircon share - Rs 610.88 crore).

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

